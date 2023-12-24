The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Dauda Ali-Biu, has felicitated with Christian faithful and assured them of the corps’ readiness to make the highways safe for all during the period.

This was contained in his Christmas message in which the Corps Marshal reiterated his earlier call for people to guide against bad driving habits that could compromise the safety of road users.

A statement by the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO) Deputy Corps Marshal (DCM) Bisi Kazeem stated that Mr Biu cautioned travellers against dangers that go with road travel in this period of increased human and vehicular traffic.

The FRSC boss stressed that people must show extra vigilance while using the road to overcome any form of carnage.

Mr Biu called on road users to support the ongoing road safety sensitisation programmes by the FRSC to address issues of poor attitude to road usage.

He said that such behaviour accounted for why the periods of Christmas and New Year became the most challenging to the campaigns for safer road environments in the country.

He added that FRSC as part of its annual end-of-year special patrol had put adequate measures in place and mapped out strategies to address all the anticipated traffic challenges that could hinder the free movement of people and vehicles

He also added that such measures would remain inadequate without cooperation from members of the public, particularly those who travelled on the roads.

He, therefore, warned people against offences like route violation, overloading, speeding, light signs violation and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.

This, he added, had been identified as being responsible for most crashes and deaths that occurred during the yuletide seasons.

“All road travellers must observe basic traffic rules to ensure the desired safety outcome, not only during the Christmas and New Year celebrations but beyond the seasons, “he said.

READ ALSO:

Mr Biu assured the public that adequate patrol and rescue logistics as well as personnel had been deployed along all black spots and major highways across the country.

This, he said, was to ease the movement of travellers and render prompt medical care in case of crashes related and other emergencies.

The corps marshal appealed to Nigerians to report any cases of obstruction, crashes and other emergencies to the FRSC toll-free line: 122 or directly call the studios of the FRSC National Traffic Radio-107.1fm.

“This can be done through the numbers below: 08052998090 or 09067000015 for prompt response to the distress calls on all parts of the roads across the country.

“I wish all Nigerians a happy Christmas and a safe celebration, ” he said.

(NAN) (www.nannews.ng)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

