The State Security Service (SSS) has asked members of the public to be security conscious and mindful of their movement during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

It also called on citizens and residents to report suspicious persons, movements, parcels and objects to relevant security agencies.

The service said this in a statement by its Director and PR Strategic Communications, Peter Afunanya, on Saturday in Abuja.

“The Director General, Management and Staff of the Department of State Services wish to felicitate with Nigerians and indeed the general public on the occasions of Christmas and the coming New Year.

“The Service urges all and sundry to remain law abiding and peaceful during and after the celebrations. It calls on everyone to be security conscious and mindful of his/her environment.

“Similarly, operators and patrons of recreational/motor parks, fun places, worship centres, supermarkets and other public spaces should be alert and take appropriate measures to protect their facilities and the users.

“In the same vein, the DSS advises citizens and residents to report suspicious persons, movements, parcels and objects to relevant security agencies.

“Furthermore, they are encouraged to shun acts of violence, fake news and any form of divisive tendency, in the interest of public order and national security,” the statement said.

The Nigeria secret police also enjoined members of the public to use the opportunity of the celebration to promote unity and peaceful coexistence.

The SSS said it would continue to collaborate with sister security and law enforcement agencies and all stakeholders to provide adequate security before, during and after the festive periods.

The secret police also provided said members of the public could contact it through some dedicated lines to pass information or make enquiries.

“To pass information or make enquiries, the Service may be contacted through its offices at the State Commands, Local Government Formations or Phone Nos: 09153391309, 09153391310, 09088373514; Email: dsspr@dss.gov.ng; and Twitter Handle: @OfficialDSSNG.

“Once again, Happy Christmas and a Prosperous New Year in advance.”

