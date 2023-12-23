Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno said the state government will support the family of a police operative killed by gunmen who kidnapped a High Court judge on Monday in the state.

The slain operative, ThankGod Ekanem, a police inspector, was an orderly to the judge, Joy Unwana.

Ms Uwana was abducted with her driver.

She was returning to Uyo, the state capital, after having a court session in Oron Local Government Area of the state.

The judge and her driver were released on Friday after spending five days in captivity, this newspaper earlier reported.

Governor Eno empathised with the widow and children of the slain police operatives at a meeting in Government House, Uyo, the State Commissioner for Information, Ini Ememobong, said in a statement on Saturday.

“He (Eno) assured the family of his support and that of the state government to help with the education of the children.

“He also sympatised with the driver (of the judge) who sustained some injuries from the ordeal. He offered financial assistance to the driver to handle his medical bills and other inconveniences.”

Mr Ememobong shared on Facebook photos of the meeting between the governor and the family of the slain operatives which was attended by the Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom State, Olatoye Durosinmi, and the Commissioner for Internal Security and Waterways, Koko Essien.

Governor Eno, while receiving the freed judge at the Government House, commended the state’s Ministry of Internal Security for its “strategic coordination” and employing local intelligence in handling the incident.

He expressed regrets for the “grave inconvenience” suffered by the judge while in captivity and assured that the state government will bring the kidnappers to justice.

The government, however, did not state if ransom was paid for the judge’s release.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

