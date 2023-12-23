A High Court Judge in Akwa Ibom State, Joy Unwana, who was kidnapped on Monday has been freed after five days in captivity.

Justice Unwana and her driver were kidnapped while returning to Uyo, the capital, from Oron Local Government Area where she had a court session. Her security guard, ThankGod Ekanem, a police officer, was killed during the incident.

Announcing her release in a statement on Friday, the State Commissioner for Information, Ini Ememobong said the State Governor, Umo Eno appreciated security agencies for their swift response.

Mr Ememobong, however, did not state if ransom was paid before the judge’s release.

He said Governor Eno appreciated the state’s Ministry of Internal Security for their “strategic coordination” and use of local intelligence in the handling of the incident.

Mr Ememobong shared on Facebook photos of the freed judge being received at Government House by Mr Eno.

“Governor Eno expressed regrets for the grave inconvenience suffered by the judge during her days in captivity, assuring that God who spared her life would adequately compensate her. He maintained that the security of the state was not compromised as this incident was an outlier, which would be decisively dealt with,” Mr Ememobong said.

Governor Eno, according the commissioner, has assured that those who abducted the judge would be brought to justice.

“Justice Unwana appreciated the governor for his concern and his efforts at rescuing her from her abductors. She recounted her ordeal in their hands, praying that no one should face such a terrible experience.”

Although cases of kidnapping are rare in Akwa Ibom, the incident is one of the high profile abduction cases to have occurred in the state in recent years.

PREMIUM TIMES in September 2021 reported how gunmen abducted a former Senator from the state, Nelson Effiong in Uyo, the state capital.

Mr Effiong, a former Speaker of the State House of Assembly was abducted at a bar by armed men who drove in a Toyota Camry car.

