The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on Friday said one of its towers around Katsaita village in Yobe State was vandalised on Thursday.

The TCN General Manager Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, made this known in a statement.

She said the vandalisation brought down the 330kV transmission tower which pulled down tower T373 along the same transmission line route.

Ms Mbah explained that the incident, which took place Thursday night, caused the failure of power supply to parts of Yobe and Borno states.

“While patrolling the line to ascertain the cause of the cut in power supply, TCN engineers discovered the fallen towers, and the villagers confirmed they heard a loud explosion before the tower came down.

“On closer investigation, the engineers found evidence of explosives used by the vandals in bringing down the towers,” she said.

She said the TCN mobilised one of its contractors to the site of the incident to commence the reconstruction of the transmission towers damaged by the vandals.

Ms Mbah said the company regrets the inconvenience caused to the government and people of Yobe and Borno states and pledged to do all that is possible to quickly re-erect the towers to restore power supply to the affected areas.

“We are once again making an urgent appeal to host communities to collaborate with TCN in the fight against vandalism and the necessary preservation of power infrastructures nationwide, which is our collective asset,” she said.

