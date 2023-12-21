The Acting Governor Of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has presented the 2024 appropriation bill of N384.53 billion to the State House of Assembly.

He presented the budget estimate on Thursday before lawmakers, backed by members of the state cabinet.

The estimates amount to three hundred and eighty – four billion and five hundred and thirty- three million naira (N384,533,000).

“Out of which the sun of One hundred and seventy-two billion, five hundred and eighteen million, one hundred and forty thousand, three hundred and fifty-three naira (N172,518,140,353.00) only, Is for recurrent expenditure, while the balance of two hundred and twelve billion, fourteen million, eight hundred and fifty -nine thousand, six hundred and forty-seven Naira (N212,014,859,647.00) only, Is for capital expenditure for the services of Ondo State,” the bill states.

The estimate is an N111.8 billion increase over that of the 2023 fiscal year.

The 2023 budget estimate as presented by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu was N272.736 billion.

Mr Ayedatiwa said the budget, tagged Budget of Economic Resilience, would be funded majorly from the statutory allocation, VAT, grants and Internally Generated Revenue, IGR.

He said if the current drive by all revenue-generating agencies, led by the Ondo State Internal Revenue Service, is sustained, the state can attain the desired level of internal revenue generation

Mr Ayedatiwa said the current national and global economic realities had made the government re-order its fiscal priorities to target the growth drivers of the economy to keep it afloat.

The acting governor admitted the negative impacts of fuel subsidy removal and floating exchange rate on the people.

He promised that the state government would continue to roll out palliative measures to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal.

The Speaker of the House, Olamide Oladiji, in his response, said Ondo State had recorded rapid development and commended the government for giving attention to every sector despite dwindling revenue.

Mr Oladiji promised that the lawmakers would speedily consider and pass the budget after scrutinising it properly.

The budget presentation was attended by members of the State Executive Council, including the Secretary to the State Government, Oladunni Odu, and top party members and government officials.

The budget presentation is coming late largely due to a crisis in the state in the last six months following the ill health of the Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Mr Akeredolu presented the 2023 budget on the 5th of December last year, but could not carry out that exercise this year as he is on medical vacation.

