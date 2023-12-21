The police in Imo State, south-east Nigeria, say they have arrested a suspected commander of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed militant wing, Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Emoha, a community in Mgbidi, Oru West Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect, Ikechukwu Uba, was arrested when police operatives from the anti-kidnapping squad stormed his hideout in the community on 16 December, according to a statement by the police spokesperson in the state, Henry Okoye, on Thursday.

Mr Okoye, an assistant superintendent of police, said apart from the suspected IPOB commander, three other members of the separatist group were arrested during the operation.

The police spokesperson said the operation, led by Oladimeji Odeyeyiwa, a chief superintendent of police, followed “a diligently gathered actionable intelligence” about the suspects.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to being a member of the ESN terrorist group, commanding Mgbidi Axis and stated further that he masterminded the attacks on Omuma Police Station and soldiers at Mgbidi and Awo-Mmama, narrating further that he receives funding from the Finland-based Simon Ekpa to carry out terrorist attacks in the state,” Mr Okoye said in the statement.

Mr Ekpa is a pro-Biafra agitator and leader of Autopilot, a faction of IPOB.

He has been linked to the growing insecurity across Nigeria’s south-east.

Arrest of traditional ruler

Mr Okoye said Mr Uba and the others suspects, provided information to the police operatives that led to the arrest of Augustine Anozie, the traditional ruler of the community in Imo State.

Mr Anozie, the 51-year-old traditional ruler, was mentioned by the suspects as one of their alleged sponsors in the state, according to the statement.

Two locally made revolver long guns, one double barrel long gun, and 33 rounds of live cartridges were recovered from the traditional ruler’s house during “an intense search,” the police said.

“Investigation is in progress and the suspects will be arraigned upon completion of a diligent investigation.”

Worsening insecurity

Like other states in Nigeria’s south-east, security has deteriorated in Imo State, with frequent attacks by armed persons.

The attacks often target security agencies, government officials and facilities.

The Nigerian government has accused IPOB of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the region. But the group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.

IPOB is leading an agitation for an independent state of Biafra, which it wants carved out from the south-east and some parts of south-south Nigeria.

