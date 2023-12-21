Spotify, an online streaming platform, has rated Nigerian rapper, singer, songwriter and record executive, Olamide Adedeji, popularly known as “Olamide”, as the ‘most influential street pop artiste of his generation’.

Benewaah Boateng, Spotify’s editor for West Africa, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

Boateng said lately, the undeniable rise of the sub-genre “Street Pop” in Nigeria had been both remarkable and thrilling to observe and this had slowly made its way to mainstream music.

“Olamide is the most influential street pop artiste of his generation, consistently praised for his role in elevating Street Pop to mainstream recognition as a distinct music genre.

“Since the debut of his hit single, “Eni Duro,” he has been a constant cultural force, popularising dance styles like “Shakiti Bobo” and street lingos such as “Baddo Sneh” and “Pepper Dem”.

“Through his record label YBNL, Olamide has also played a pivotal role in discovering and nurturing Nigeria’s brightest street pop talents.

“The influence of Street Pop on the Nigerian music landscape in 2023 is clearly and undeniably significant.

“This is just the beginning of Street Pop going mainstream and we cannot wait to see how it continues to grow,” she said.

Boateng said street pop which originated from a fusion of Afrobeats, Highlife, Hip-hop, Fuji, Apala, indigenous sounds, and contemporary elements, boasts of an engaging rhythm, pulsating fast-paced beats and lyrics that mirror the everyday lives of Nigerians navigating the challenges of the streets.

She explained that a notable attribute of Street Pop as a music genre lies in its profound connection to the harsh realities of everyday life in Nigeria.

She said Olamide occupied the ninth spot in the list of top 10 artists in Nigeria.

“His most recent project, “Unruly” garnered widespread acclaim from fans who describe it as a brilliant body of work.

“One particular track that has resonated exceptionally well with audiences is “Gaza”, which has received significant admiration for its appeal and musical craftsmanship.

“Also, Seyi Vibez has emerged as an undeniable force in the Nigerian street pop scene, particularly in 2023, after finding mainstream success in 2022.

“He has ingrained himself in the hearts of Gen-Zs and millennials, with phrases like “na ham, na ham” echoing from his popular song, “Chance.”

“His success in 2023 is evident, from selling out his concert at the O2 Indigo Hall in the UK to securing features on hit songs like Gwagwalada, the second most streamed song in Nigeria on Spotify.

“Additionally, earning a spot among the top five most streamed artists in Nigeria further underscores Seyi Vibez’s ability to transcend Street Pop and strike a chord with all music lovers,” she said.

Boateng noted that Zinoleesky had reshaped and made substantial contributions to the street pop genre through his skilful melodies and compelling storytelling, landing him in the top 15 most streamed artists in Nigeria.

She said that as the genre continues to evolve and street pop artistes continue to explore new creative frontiers, it was evident that street pop was poised for exponential growth in the years to come.

She said street pop potentially will be emerging as the next global phenomenon akin to Afrobeats.

(NAN)

