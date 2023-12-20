The Minister of Solid Minerals Development and Chairman of the Presidential Inter-Ministerial Committee on subsidised yuletide Inter-state transport, Dele Alake has assured Nigerians that logistics for the 50 per cent discount on road transport on 22 major routes across the country from 21 December has been finalised.

Mr Alake in the company of Minister of Transportation, Saidu Alkali; Information and National Orientation Minister, Mohammed Idris and Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, announced on Wednesday afternoon a presidential intervention to reduce the cost of inter-state road transport by 50 per cent while commuting on railways will be free from 21 December to 4 January 2024.

Addressing the press after a follow-up meeting, alongside Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Ojo and Mr Alkali, Mr Alake reiterated that all was set for the effective implementation of the initiative which he emphasised is aimed at easing the burden of high the cost of transport on Nigerians, this festive season.

In his remarks, Mr Alkali revealed that the federal government is using the structured Luxury Buses Association of Nigeria to operate the discounted fares in the 22 routes, across the country, restating that implementation will commence on Thursday, while the specified routes will be announced soonest.

On securing mining sites, the Interior Minister said the National Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) would play a significant role in the new security architecture in the works, stressing that collaboration with the solid minerals development ministry in that regard remains unflinching.

Segun Tomori

Special Assistant on Media to the Honourable Minister of Solid Minerals Development

20th December, 2023.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

