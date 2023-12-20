Some students of medical laboratory department at the Rawafid International College of Health Technology, Dutse, Jigawa State, have protested what they described as the school authority’s insensitivity towards their plight by withholding their operating licences two years after graduation.

The student’s union leader of the school, Idris Abdullatif, who led the protest told reporters that the school sent them to Zaria, in Kaduna State, for induction, however, they were denied licences and induction for no specific reason despite paying over N70,000 induction fees.

“The school scheduled our induction on the 19 of December, and asked us to assemble in Dutse, for the induction, after coming to Dutse, they asked us to go to Zaria, for the induction. Some of us came from Borno, Gombe, Bauchi and Plateau states.

“After the sudden change of the induction venue from Dutse to Zaria, some of us can’t afford the transportation fare, they have to borrow because we have exhausted our budgets.

“While at the induction ceremony in Zaria, and (we) paid N3,000 each for the induction gowns, it was at the induction ceremony that we from Jigawa about 74 of us, were asked to stay away and we were not part of the induction.

“We were embarrassed at the induction ceremony, while in Zaria, we called our school provost severally, his phone was switched off after we returned to Dutse, and we can’t find him, this is how we came back disappointed without an operating licence as certified medical lab scientists,” Mr Abdullatif said.

The protesting student said they are now stranded in Dutse without money to return to their base and they are pleading with the authorities to come to their help.

The school’s provost, Mustapha Al-Amin, acknowledged the delay and assured that all the protesting students will get their licences in January

“They were supposed to be inducted last year, we wrote to the board and Medical Lab Council of Nigeria and agreed to induct all of them (74 people).

“We posted the students to Zaria to take their oaths of induction. The person in charge of the licensing from Zaria called me and begged that the licence for the students would be ready in January.

“The comprehensive list of the students that were supposed to be inducted was with one official who, unfortunately, is on annual leave. That is what caused the delay.

“In the first week of January, we will process the licences and give them to the students,” the college provost said.

