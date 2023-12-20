A former governorship candidate of the Alliance for Democracy in Ondo State, Olusola Oke, on Tuesday, revealed how he narrowly escaped death in a ghastly auto crash.

Mr Oke, a senior advocate of Nigeria, was involved in the accident that occurred on the Ore-Okitipupa road in Ondo State in August.

Speaking at a thanksgiving service held at the Akure Dome on Tuesday, Mr Oke said he had a close shave with death.

“Guy de Maupassant has effectively captured the fickleness of life when he opines that: ‘How strange life is, how fickle! How little is needed for one to be ruined or saved!’,” Mr Oke said as he recalled the incident.

He said the accident occurred when a reckless road user overtook another vehicle at a sharp bend.

“The vehicle hit our own, forcing it to somersault about three times,” Mr Oke recalled.

He said he was flung out of the vehicle and left lying flat in the middle of the road while his driver, personal assistant, and security detail were trapped in the vehicle.

“Mercifully, no vehicles were driving past the very busy road at that moment, and God saved me from being run over and crushed to death.

“Just before my driver and the others got out of the vehicle, it caught fire. Our evacuation from the accident scene to the Trauma Centre in Ondo by Good Samaritans halted our drift from life to death.

“After the initial medical attention in Ondo, I was moved to Akure for observation and preparation for Abuja for concentrated clinical and family care.

The thanksgiving service was attended by eminent people from all walks of life, particularly politicians from different political parties.

Mr Oke is being speculated to be preparing to participate in the state’s 2024 governorship race under the APC.

