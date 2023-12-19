A Civil Society Organisation, Westminster Foundation Democracy (WFD), has called for the inclusion of more Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in Nigeria’s political leadership.

The Country Director of WFD, Adebowale Olorunmola, made the call on Tuesday during a workshop on inclusion in political parties for PWDs in Abuja.

Mr Olorunmola said PWDs are not adequately represented in political leadership positions and political parties in the country and therefore should be given more roles in governance.

“We want to see Nigeria getting to the point where people with disabilities will be represented in government,” he said.

On 19 October, President Bola Tinubu signed an instrument for the ratification of the protocol to the African Union (AU) charter to promote the rights of persons with disabilities (PWDs) in Nigeria.

In November, President Tinubu appointed Mohammed Isa, a member of the Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities (JONAPWD), to serve as his senior special assistant on disability matters.

But Mr Olorunmola said those appointments were not enough, insisting that PWDs need more representation in the Nigerian political system.

He assured that the WFD in collaboration with other civil society organisations will continue to struggle for adequate representation of PWDs in governance.

Disability in political representation

Ekaete Umoh, the country director of CBM Global, also lamented the high rate of exclusion of PWDs in the Nigerian political parties.

Mrs Umoh, who spoke as a guest speaker at the workshop, explained that PWDs are excluded from participating in Nigerian politics because many believed that the PWDs are financially incapacitated.

She called on leaders of political parties in the country to encourage PWDs to participate in politics with favourable environmental conditions.

The guest speaker also urged civil society organisations and other development partners to continue the struggle for adequate representation of PWDs in the Nigerian political space.

Chike Okogwu, a former presidential candidate under the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), also called for adequate representation of PWDs in Nigerian politics.

Mr Okogwu, the founder Centre for Ability Rehabilitation and Empowerment (CARE), encouraged PWDs to participate in politics at all levels of governance.

