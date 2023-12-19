The Osun State Government has lifted the curfew it imposed on Ifon and Ilobu during a clash between the neighbouring communities.

Governor Ademola Adeleke gave the order for lifting the curfew with effect from Wednesday, according to a press release signed by the state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, on Tuesday

Mr Alimi said the decision of the governor followed the return of peace to the area.

Background

The two communities engaged each other in violence following the death of a 28-year-old man, Sodiq Alamu, a native of Ilobu whose body was found in Opapa, a village in Ilobu.

The government imposed the 8 p.m. to 6 p.m. curfew on the two communities on 18 September following days of violence between them.

However, the state government said the 24-hour security surveillance in the area would continue.

“Government uses this opportunity to once again thank and appreciate all those, who, in one way or the other contributed to the restoration of peace and order, before, during and after the unfortunate communal skirmishes,” Mr Alimi wrote.

