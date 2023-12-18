Bellagio Airlines has appointed former presidential spokesperson, Ima Niboro, as executive director in charge of Government Affairs and Strategic Communications.

This was announced on Monday in a statement signed by the Chairman and CEO of the airline, Oludare Akande.

Mr Akande described Mr Niboro as an excellent choice given his vast experience in high-end roles in government and public affairs.

“Our board of directors was unanimous in the choice of Mr Niboro as our pioneer government and strategic communications executive director. He brings on board decades of experience in leading roles both in media and government relations.”

“Mr Niboro was Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, to former President Goodluck Jonathan, and before then, Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President in the same role.

“Upon completing his tour of duty in the presidency, he was appointed Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria, Africa’s biggest news agency.

“The board of directors is glad to welcome Mr Niboro to our airline and to a future of growth, success and prosperity. We are thrilled to have him on board,” the statement said.

Mr Akande also announced the appointment of Olubunmi Oluwadare as the senior branding partner (SBP) of Bellagio Airlines.

