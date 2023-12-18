No fewer than 3,963 teachers who sat for the November 2023 diet of the Professional Qualifying Examination (PQE) failed the examinations.

The Registrar of Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), the body that conducted the examination, Josiah Ajiboye, disclosed this at an interactive session with journalists in Abuja on Monday.

Mr Ajiboye said the examination was conducted to test the professional knowledge of teachers in the educational sector.

“A total of 15,753 sat the examination at 38 centres across the country.

READ ALSO:

“Out of this, we have 10,636 that passed which is about 72.9 per cent and those that failed are 3,963,’’ he said.

Ajiboye also said that other candidates were absent from the examination while others had their results cancelled due to examination malpractices.

Mr Ajiboye assured that the council would continue to work towards the improvement of the teaching profession in Nigeria.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

