The Police Command in Kaduna State says its operatives have arrested a suspected rustler and recovered 90 livestock on Saturday in Kaduna.
The command’s Public Relations Officer, Mansir Hassan, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Kaduna.
Mr Hassan, an assistant superintendent of police, said, “On Dec. 16, at about 2130hrs, our operatives conducting a patrol near Kasuwan Dole in Millennium City, successfully arrested the suspect.
“The suspect is from Kurmin Kaduna in Igabi Local Government Area of the state.”
Mr Hassan explained that the suspect was reportedly involved in the rustling of 65 cows and 25 sheep.
He said that upon further investigation and interrogation, the suspect was unable to provide a satisfactory account of the livestock.
READ ALSO: Nigerians who are permitted to cover their vehicle number plates Police
“This has raised suspicions about his involvement in rustling activities.
“As a result of that, the suspect was handed to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). for thorough and diligent investigation, ” Mr Hassan said.
He added that the area has remained calm while efforts such as raids, visibility policing and patrol were continuing to ensure the safety and security of the community.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999