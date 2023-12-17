The Police Command in Kaduna State says its operatives have arrested a suspected rustler and recovered 90 livestock on Saturday in Kaduna.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Mansir Hassan, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Kaduna.

Mr Hassan, an assistant superintendent of police, said, “On Dec. 16, at about 2130hrs, our operatives conducting a patrol near Kasuwan Dole in Millennium City, successfully arrested the suspect.

“The suspect is from Kurmin Kaduna in Igabi Local Government Area of the state.”

Mr Hassan explained that the suspect was reportedly involved in the rustling of 65 cows and 25 sheep.

He said that upon further investigation and interrogation, the suspect was unable to provide a satisfactory account of the livestock.

“This has raised suspicions about his involvement in rustling activities.

“As a result of that, the suspect was handed to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). for thorough and diligent investigation, ” Mr Hassan said.

He added that the area has remained calm while efforts such as raids, visibility policing and patrol were continuing to ensure the safety and security of the community.

(NAN)

