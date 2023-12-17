The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned an official of the Energy Commission of Nigeria, Alhassan Musa, for alleged N3.8 million fraud.

The Acting Director of Renewable Energy Department of the commission was arraigned at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Gwagwalada, Abuja, for allegedly defrauding Musa Baba, a contractor.

A statement by the EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, said the defendant was arraigned on 13 December on three counts of obtaining money by false pretence.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to all three counts when they were read to him, prompting the prosecution to seek a trial date.

The judge, A.Y. Shafa, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1 million with one surety in like sum.

He, however, ordered that the suspect be remanded in Kuje Correctional Service pending when he would meet his bail conditions.

The judge then adjourned the trial till 22 February 2024.

Mr Musa, the acting director at the Renewable Energy Department of the Energy Commission of Nigeria, was arrested by the EFCC following a petition accusing him of fraudulently.

The petitioner alleged that he collected the N3.8 million from him on 21 January 2019 with a promise of offering him a contract for the rehabilitation of Jetropha Farms Karshi for BioDiesel production which he did not fulfil.

Count one reads “That you Alhassan Musa on or about the 21st January 2019 at Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court by false pretences and with intent to defraud did obtain the sum of Three Million Eight Hundred Thousand Naira (N3,800,000.00) for yourself from one Alhaji Musa Baba as fee for the award of a contract for the rehabilitation of Jatropha Farm Karshi for Bio-Diesel Production by the Energy Commission of Nigeria and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1 (1)(a) of the Advanced Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act.

Count two reads ‘That you Alhassan Musa on or about the 21st January 2019 did make a false contract award on Energy Commission of Nigeria letterhead with intent to cause one Alhaji Musa Baba to part with the sum of Three Million Eight Hundred Thousand Naira (N3, 800,000.00) only and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 363 of the Penal Code Act, Laws of the Federation (Abuja) 1990 and punishable under Section 364 of the same Act.”

