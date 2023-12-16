President Bola Tinubu has sympathised with the ruling Sabah family, the government, and the people of the State of Kuwait over the passing of the Emir, Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah.

Applauding the achievements of the late emir in such a short time, President Tinubu described the monarch as a man of great compassion, peace, and mercy, who granted amnesty to political prisoners and dissidents, fashioning a progressive and stable state.

The president condoled with the ruling House of Sabah, and all those who mourn this painful loss while praying to Almighty Allah to show the emir mercy and grant him a place in Aljannah Firdaus.

Waziri of Borno

President Tinubu also sympathised with the government and the people of Borno State over the passing of the Waziri of Borno, Mustapha Mukhtar.

The Waziri, who served as the prime minister of Borno and Chief Adviser to the Shehu of Borno, died on Saturday.

President Tinubu condoled with the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Elkanemi, over the death of his close lieutenant and senior palace official.

“The late Waziri lived according to the well-established family tradition of community service, upholding the values of the respected Elkanemi dynasty,” the president says.

President Tinubu prayed for the repose of the soul of the dearly departed and comfort for those who mourn.

Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

December 16, 2023

