President Bola Tinubu has expressed grief over the passing of ace broadcaster, Kabiru Fagge, who died on Friday in the United States of America.

Mr Fagge, aged 77, was an enduring name across the Hausa-speaking world for his long career with the Hausa service of the Voice of America (VOA), spanning 25 years.

In a condolence message, President Tinubu lauded the contributions of the deceased to nation-building, particularly his sensitisation on and advocacy for education through the well-known weekly education programme he anchored.

“His desire to serve humanity through journalism started quite early from his days as a freelancer while teaching. We are grateful for his services through his chosen career and for being a good ambassador of Nigeria on such a global platform,” the president said.

President Tinubu condoled with the family of the deceased, the government, and the people of Kano State, as well as the Nigerian journalism community over the loss.

Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

December 16, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

