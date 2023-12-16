The police have told Nigerians that covering their vehicle number plates is criminal.

The Force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this in a post via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) on Saturday.

Mr Adejobi, an assistant commissioner of police, said some vehicle owners often cover their number plates, and that the act is wrong and will no longer be tolerated.

“It is a common thing to see many vehicle owners and drivers cover their number plates, for no reason. This is wrong and even criminal,” he said.

“You don’t cover your number plate for any reason. It is as important and compulsory for all vehicles to be duly registered. So, it’s compulsory to make registered numbers visible at all times,” the Force spokesperson stated.

He urged police operatives and personnel of traffic management agencies in the country to “go after” vehicle owners and drivers who violate the order.

“This impunity must stop in Nigeria, and we need to know the right thing to do. Our officers and men and other traffic management agencies are aware of this and hereby urged to go after any violator, as such is criminal,” he said.

“It encourages recklessness and crimes with impunity. Let’s collectively kick against it.”

Exceptions

Mr Adejobi, however, said “pennant officers” and heads of three arms of government – executive, legislature and judiciary – are exempted from the rule given that they use pennants or flags on their official cars.

“The seal of their offices or ranks (for military or police) go with their numbers and pennants,” he explained.

But the spokesperson stressed that “once it is 6 p.m., the pennant must go down” and the official vehicles’ number plates should be uncovered.

He also said flags on the officials’ vehicles must be covered with their registered number or seal of office on their vehicle when they are not inside it.

