President Bola Tinubu has sympathised with the Ezeife family, the people, and the government of Anambra State on the passing of Chukwuemeka Ezeife, former governor of the state.
Mr Ezeife, Okwadike of Igbo-Ukwu, was governor of Anambra from 1992 to 1993.
President Tinubu extolled the towering influence of the former federal permanent secretary in Nigeria’s political landscape as well as his leadership credentials, describing his passing as a painful loss.
The president recalled the contributions the late Mr Ezeife made in the shaping of public discourse and governance in Nigeria, as well as in laying the foundation for the advancement of his dear state.
While praying for the repose of the soul of the dearly departed, the president encouraged his loved ones to take solace in his indelible legacy.
Ajuri Ngelale
Special Adviser to the President
(Media and Publicity)
December 15, 2023
