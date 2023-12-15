A talented new Nigerian postdoctoral researcher is set to join St Antony’s College, Oxford in Hilary Term 2024.

The new Ladipo Adamolekun Postdoctoral Fellowship supports research on Nigerian public administration.

It is open to those who have been awarded their PhD at a Nigerian university to prepare publications based on their dissertation which should be focused on the study of public administration in Nigeria.

The Fellowship was established in perpetuity by a Professor, Ladipo Adamolekun (St Antony’s, 1972). He is a Nigerian public administration scholar, former Dean of the Faculty of Administration at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Nigeria, and a former lead public sector management specialist at the World Bank.

The inaugural Ladipo Adamolekun Postdoctoral Fellow is Ernest Udalla. He will take up his fellowship in January 2024. He was appointed from a strong field of over 40 eligible applicants by a committee chaired by three St Antony’s Fellows who work on Africa and social policy, Professors, Miles Larmer, David Pratten and Thomas Hale.

Mr Udalla holds a PhD in Political Science with specialisation in Public Administration from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He is currently a lecturer in the Department of Political Science, Madonna University, Okija, Anambra State, and a Junior Research Fellow, at the Institute for French Research in Africa (IFRA), University of Ibadan. He has published in both local and international journals and has many book chapters to his credit.

His research interest areas include public administration and public policy.

Acting Warden at St Antony’s, Professor Nandini Gooptu commented: “We are proud to announce the appointment of the inaugural Ladipo Adamolekun Postdoctoral Fellowship. This new Fellowship will add great value to the global and diverse academic community here at St Antony’s.”

The award will enable the appointed Fellow to present and discuss their research, interact with the College’s regional study centres, exchange ideas, and take part in and contribute to the academic and social community of St Antony’s.

The Postdoctoral Fellowship covers international travel, accommodation and living costs and provides full access to the University and the College’s libraries and other research facilities. The Fellow is assigned a mentor to make sure that they can make the most of their time in Oxford.

