The Director-General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Abubakar Sulaiman, has urged the African Union (AU) to ensure good governance and the rule of law on the continent.

Mr Sulaiman, a professor, said this on Thursday when he spoke with journalists at the sideline of a workshop for members of staff of the institute in Abuja.

He said the call had become necessary to avoid democracy being truncated on the continent by military usurpers.

Some parts of Africa have seen a return to military rule via coups in recent times.

One of the countermeasures against military coup, Mr Sulaiman suggested, is for the civilian government, through a peer review mechanism, governments of different countries in ECOWAS and AU to please talk to their counterparts to ensure good governance and provide for the people what they deserve.

“The welfare of the people is key, respect the rule of law when it comes to an election; these are fundamental issues.

“I want to believe that President Bola Tinubu who is now the ECOWAS chairman will do the needful.

“It’s not about using weapons, it is not about sending the military, it is about ensuring that the right things are being done all over Africa.

“As long as we are able to get things done through the instrumentality of rule of law, through good governance, ensuring that people that were elected into governance do the right thing, we can say to hell with the military government in Africa,” he said.

Sulaiman said that NILDS as the think tank of the parliament which provides training for parliaments across Africa must train and retrain its staff.

He said that the training aimed to bring members of staff up to speed with developments across other democracies.

The professor said that it is also to equip the staff with edge-cutting skills to continue to contribute to the growth of parliaments in Africa.

(NAN)

