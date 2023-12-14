The leadership of the n Kaduna have distanced themselves from a purported fundamental rights suit instituted against the Nigerian government over the military air strike that killed several residents in the community.

PREMIUM TIMES has reported that families of 53 deceased victims of the military airstrike in Kaduna State sued the Nigerian government, demanding N33 billion compensation as shown by court documents

One of the plaintiffs in the suit filed on 8 December, Dalhatu Salihu, sought an order for the enforcement of the fundamental rights to life of the airstrike victims – Sani Sulaiman, Salima Abdurrahman, Ibrahim Idris, and 50 others

On Wednesday, some leaders of the Tudun Biri community visited the Kaduna State government to distance themselves from the purported court suit.

Balarabe Garba, the village head, said no one in the community bears the name “Dalhatu Salihu”.

Mr Garba said the community is satisfied with the action of the federal government and the support rendered so far by the Kaduna State government after the incident.

“We learnt that some people went to court on our behalf, we are not part of this, we didn’t support this and we didn’t send anyone to go to court.

“We are peaceful people and we don’t support taking the government to court. We are happy with the reaction of the Kaduna state and federal government following the bomb incident.

“The federal government and Kaduna state government took several measures and made promises, which we can only appreciate them for the support,” he said.

Also speaking, the leader of the Christian community in the village, Musa Saidu, said he’s appreciative of the steps taken by the Kaduna State and the federal governments.

“We are united and we do things together. There is no way we are going to support anyone to take measures against the government who came to our assistance and is doing everything possible to ensure the welfare of the people of the community,” he said.

“On behalf of Christians in Tudun Biri, we have not mandated anyone to take the government to court.”

Responding to the community leaders, the governor of the state, Uba Sani commended members of the community for their unity, adding that some people have made attempts to give the bomb incident a religious colouration.

“The distance between church and mosque in the community is less than 100 meters. The idea of anyone going to court on behalf of the family of the victims is not true,” he said.

“The community asked us to investigate the issue and anyone found wanting would face the law. We assured them that the Kaduna state government will continue to support them. We want to form a committee to decide how to share the money that has been donated to them by well-meaning Nigerians.

“We want them to bring five people from their community as members of this committee. The donations would go directly to the families of those that lost their lives and those in the hospital.”

