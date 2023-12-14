Nigeria’s leading investigative newspaper, PREMIUM TIMES, has been commended for promoting integrity, transparency and accountability in governance through its well-structured training programme and capacity-building initiatives for journalists and other relevant professionals.

The heads of three strategic government agencies and the Director-General of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) gave the commendation on Wednesday at the opening of a two-day training programme for journalists on Governance and Policy Reporting organised by the PREMIUM TIMES Training Academy in conjunction with the NGF.

The Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Ali Mohammed Ali; the Director-General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Jibrin Ndache; the Director-General of the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), Salihu Dembos and the NGF Director-General, Asishana Okauru, were unanimous that the media must rise to the challenge of tracking budgetary allocations to ensure improvement of the living standard and wellbeing of citizens.

While declaring the training open, the DG of NGF, Mr Okauru recalled that the ongoing training is the third organised by PREMIUM TIMES Academy in conjunction with the NGF.

The first, held in 2019, was on “Budget Tracking and Data-Driven Journalism”, and the second workshop was on “Peace and Conflict-sensitive Reporting”. He promised that the NGF would sustain the training partnership with PREMIUM TIMES given the programme’s relevance and strategic importance.

He commended PREMIUM TIMES for emphasizing modern technology in its practice, saying the demands of the present era underscore the need for all serious stakeholders to pay more attention to technology, particularly artificial intelligence, and how it affects policies and tracking of their implementation.

Mr Okauru said the training, besides enhancing media practitioners’ capacity, also affords heads of the various departments of the NGF an opportunity to speak to participants.

He added, “The Forum is essentially a policy hub and has done an excellent job locating some of the most competent research-minded hands to drive the work we do for our principals.”

He said, “Your role as journalists is crucial in crafting and shaping policies. You could derail a well-thought-out policy due to poor messaging. Therefore, we must work together to better understand the policy value chain.

“For me, it would appear that the implementation segment has been the weakest part of the entire policy value chain in our environment. This calls for patience and understanding.”

Mr Okauru stressed the need for those charged with executing policies in the country to demonstrate leadership, knowledge, integrity, accountability, and transparency, especially at a critical time like this when nations across the world are facing challenges.

He said it was high time Nigerians, especially journalists, began to take the task of salvaging the country seriously.

He, therefore, challenged them to upscale their crucial role in crafting and shaping Nigeria’s policies through purposeful reporting, adding that they have the power to shed light on important issues, initiate public discourse, and hold policymakers and executors answerable for their actions or inactions.

The NGF DG said, "Your role as journalists is crucial in crafting and shaping policies. You could actually potentially derail a well-thought-out policy as a result of poor messaging. It is therefore extremely important we work together to better understand the policy value chain.

“For me, it would appear that in our environment, the implementation segment has been the weakest part of the entire policy value chain. This calls for patience and understanding.

“Those charged with the responsibility of executing policies in the country must show leadership, knowledge, integrity, accountability, and transparency especially at this time of major global happenings all around us.

Mr Okauru said the training will also allow sectorial heads at the NGF to speak to participants, adding that "the Forum is essentially a policy hub and has done an excellent job in locating some of the most competent research-minded hands to drive the work we do for our principals."

Mr Ali, in his remark, hailed the training programme as timely and well thought-out.

He alluded to the famous statement of the third President of the United States, Thomas Jefferson, in which he expressed his preference for “newspapers without government” over “government without newspapers”.

Mr Jefferson had said in 1787, “Were it left for me to choose whether we should have a government without newspapers or newspapers without government, I shall not hesitate to choose the latter.”

The NAN managing director described President Jefferson’s statement as “immortal” stressing that it readily defines the pivotal role the media plays in everyday life.

“This is why today’s two-day training programme organised by the Nigeria Governors Forum in collaboration with Premium Times Academy is timely and well thought out”, he said.

He especially praised the organisers for making a worthy platform for manpower development in the media industry available.

Mr Ali said the media is so impactful on daily lives that the Nigerian Constitution has specific provisions to protect and preserve “this institution which the British statesman, Edmund Burke, had described in 1787 as the Fourth Estate of the Realm”.

“Section 22 of the constitution states that “The press, radio, television and other agencies of the mass media shall at all times be free to uphold the fundamental objectives contained in this chapter and uphold the responsibility and accountability of the government to the people,” he stated.

Mr Ali pointed out that apart from the media, no other institution in Nigeria is vested with the onerous constitutional watchdog responsibility of making government accountable to the people.

On his part, the DG of NTA, Mr Dembos, who was represented by Executive Director News (EDN), Ayo Adewuyi, thanked Premium Times and the NGF for the initiative of building the capacity of journalists on the route of solution finding. He observed the worsening trust deficiency between the citizens and the political leadership adding that even when the latter has good intentions it would still be distrusted.

According to Mr Dembos, the media has the responsibility to keep the citizens informed and educated on policies of government as well as keep those in government informed about the plight of citizens through investigative reporting of policies.

Mr Ndace, the VON director-general, in his goodwill message, noted that training opportunities like that of Premium Times and NGF were what shaped his journalism career. While extolling the organisers, he urged participants to take full advantage of the training to update their knowledge in governance and policy reporting.

He stressed the need for all hands to be on the deck to protect Nigeria’s image. “We should not allow the 0.5% to give us a bad name. This is our country and we must take responsibility to tell her story to the world,” he said while assuring that determined to ensure that Nigerian stories are told to the world unapologetically in his capacity as the DG of VON.

The CEO of PREMIUM TIMES Group, Dapo Olorunyomi, while explaining the reason for the training, said as the new crop of politicians assumes duties, journalists must prepare, including honing their skills, to report on them including their actions, policies and inactions.

Mr Olorunyomi, represented by the Chief Operating Officer of the Group, Musikilu Mojeed, stated: “This course is built on the firm belief that the purpose of journalism is to serve society, just as the raison d’etre of governance and policy reporting is to empower citizens with the information they need to participate in civic affairs. We believe journalists should serve as watchdogs to ensure honest and productive governance while focusing their coverage on issues vital to advancing citizens and society.

“This training is therefore designed to help journalists with the skills they need to cover public policies, governance and the democratic process in Nigeria, Africa’s largest democracy. We believe governance and policy reporting should be informed by a more profound knowledge and skill level of how governments work and how public policy decisions are taken. At the end of this training, we expect participants to develop deeper insights and understanding of the Nigerian system and how to deepen accountability in governance.

“For the media to effectively work for the promotion of good governance and report governance more responsibly, there is a need to develop the capacity of journalists to do their jobs professionally. We thank the Nigerian Governors Forum for including this activity in its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives in the overall interest of the public,” he added.

According to him, participants are expected to be “better informed and skilled reporters who understand the sensitivity and complexity of their duties and responsibilities in providing the right kind of information citizens and government need to make informed decisions;

“Have a better understanding of solution-driven and reporting on governance issues in line with the desire of citizens to have a prosperous, orderly and stable society.”

After the opening ceremony, six papers were delivered on different subjects related to the theme of the training workshop. They include Development & Solution Reporting: What You Need to Know, by Prof Abiodun Adeniyi, deputy dean, Postgraduate School, Baze University; and Using Data to Spice and Strengthen Your Stories, by Theophilus Abbah, programmes director, Daily Trust Foundation.

Others were Following the Money: Reporting Budgets & Procurement, by Dayo Aiyetan, executive director of International Centre for Investigative Reporting, ICIR; Covering Elections & Appointments by Idris Akinbajo, managing editor of PREMIUM TIMES; The Role of the Media in Promoting Education at the Sub-national level in Nigeria by Ebenezer Leo The Great, Education Advisor, NGF and Online Resources for In-depth Governance Reporting, by Musikilu Mojeed.

