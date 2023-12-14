A Civil Society Organisation, George Uboh Whistleblowers Network, on Wednesday, staged a protest at the headquarters of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL Tower) in Abuja, over a court order on the sale of Bonny Light crude oil.

Members of the organisation protested the refusal of the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mele Kyari, to comply with a court order to publish the proceeds of the crude oil.

The protesters were bearing placards with the inscriptions “Mele Kyari where is the N4.8 billion? Use as directed by the court.”

Allegations

Don Lesley, who spoke for the group, accused Mr Kyari of failing to disclose the sale of 48 million barrels of Bonny Light Crude Oil as ordered by the Federal High Court on 12 July.

He also accused Mr Kyari of refusing to account for the proceeds from the sales and turning a blind eye to the court order.

According to him, the crude oil price when it was stolen, was $100 per barrel and the total crude oil stolen and kept in China would amount to $4.8 billion when multiplied by the price of barrels.

He demanded that Mr Kyari should disclose where the oil or proceeds are kept and should be used to alleviate the suffering of the masses.

“The court has ordered Meke Kyari to disclose and publish in the interest of the public the whereabouts of the proceeds of the sale of 48 million barrels of Bonny Light Crude Oil, stolen in Nigeria and stored in China under Mele Kyari’s watch.

“We will not leave here until Mele Kyari discloses and publishes in the interest of the public the whereabouts of the proceeds of the 48 million barrels of crude oil which at $100 per barrel translates to $4.8 billion. We shall leave the criminal angle to the law enforcement agencies, given the fact that the court used the term “stolen.”

“Mele Kyari, please show us where you kept the $4.8 billion which belongs to all Nigerians in the homeland and the diaspora,” he said.

While the group was protesting peacefully, another group, the Coalition of Civil Society and Youths of Nigeria, led by Solomon Adodo, arrived to counter it. This led to a physical fight between the two groups.

The fight however ended following the arrival of Mr Kyari, who later addressed them in Hausa before driving away.

The pro-Kyari group claimed that they had come in solidarity with the NNPC Limited’s boss. It accused the George Uboh Whistleblowers Network of comprising people who had sabotaged the petroleum industry.

Mr Adodo said that millions of naira had been lost to the activities of oil thieves in the Niger Delta region but that Mr Kyari was able to stop their activities through his wisdom and intellect with the support of the security forces.

He promised to defend both the management of NNPC Ltd under Mr Kyari and the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

New movement

Mr Adodo further stated that his group would be launching a new movement called Massive War Against Vandalism and Economic Saboteurs (WAVES) on Friday. This new movement, he said, is based on President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda and aims to reclaim and retake the oil sector.

“We know very clearly that these individuals have sabotaged our petroleum industry through the years, and they have ensured that Nigeria does not meet her OPEC quota. Vandals, criminals, economic saboteurs, thieves that are feeding fat on our wealth at the detriment of the masses of our country.”

“We are not unaware of the fact that because of the effort of Engineer Mele Kyari in exposing them, in stopping them and halting their fiendish action. These wicked cabals have gone behind the scenes to concoct individuals and protest against Mele Kyari and the government of President Bola Tinubu.

“It is on record that millions of dollars have been lost before now to the activities of oil thieves. It took the effort of the GCEO of the NNPCL, Mele Kyari, to go to the nooks and crannies of the Niger Delta region to penetrate the deepest part of our murky waters, through swarms and the marshes with security forces that the vandals have been stealing even more to what is accrued to the government.”

“Beginning from Friday, this coalition will be launching a Massive War Against Vandalism and Economic Saboteurs (WAVES), and we will launch it here at NNPCL Tower.

“We will take the match across FCT and into the heart of the Niger Delta region. We are ready to face the oil thieves, economic saboteurs, and those who want to cripple our nation’s economy. We rise with Renewed Hope to rescue our nation and bring her back to the front line of the community of nations. God bless Nigeria,” he said.

