The Point of Sale (PoS) operators in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, have expressed concern over the current naira scarcity, calling on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to intervene to save their business from collapsing.

In separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Abakaliki, they blamed the scarcity on banks’ “refusal to release enough money”.

NAN reports that the charge for withdrawal of between N1,000 and N5,000 at PoS is now N200 as against the normal charge of N100, while the charge for N10,000 is N300 as against N200.

Chinwe Okezie, PoS Operator along Mile 50 Layout, said they are paying more than what they used to pay before they could get cash from the bank.

According to Mr Okezie, the high charge is borne out of greed.

“The situation is biting harder on us than you customers, believe me. If we continue to charge the usual amount, many of us will not stay in the business,” he stated.

Another operator, Chidi Okafor, whose shop is along Kpirikpiri in Abakaliki, said the situation was worrisome. He called for the immediate intervention of the CBN.

“This issue of cash scarcity is caused by the banks. When you go to the bank and request for N500,000, what you will be given will be either N100,000 or N150,000. There are added charges too. So, you see the challenges.

“Many of the Automated Teller Machines, (ATMs) are not even dispensing cash. The few ones in some banks that are dispensing will give you N10,000 at the most,” Mr Okafor added.

The ATMs in some banks in Abakaliki like the First Bank, Zenith, and Ecobank, among others, were not dispensing cash.

Mary Okeh, a bank customer, said the economic situation in the country needed urgent attention by the federal government.

“How can a bank hoard money that belongs to individuals at a time like this? No money, after you have tried to save it? This is not funny at all,” she stressed.

NAN correspondent was unable to speak with the officials of the banks in Abakaliki.

