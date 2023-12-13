The Minister of Information, Mohammed Malagi, is among the dignitaries to grace the public presentation of a recently published book of essays titled, ‘Dis Life No Balance: An Anthology of Nigerian Diaspora Voices.

The launching will take place at the National Press Centre on Thursday, 14 December 2023, at 10 a.m.

Written by the trio of Farooq Kperogi, Moses Ochonu, and Osmund Agbo, and published by Parresia, the book contains 36 essays as well as three extensive, back-and-forth conversations by the authors on important existential questions confronting Nigeria. It is introduced by a foreword by Toyin Falola, eminent historian and globally renowned man of letters.

Other eminent Nigerians to grace the book launch include former Sokoto State governor and current senator, Aminu Tambuwal; former Kano State governor and senator, Rabiu Kwankwaso; former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka; Founder/CEO of Clean Tech Hub, Ifeoma Malo; eminent journalist and former presidential spokesman, Segun Adeniyi; and human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, who will be the guest speaker.

The book, which was officially released on 1 October 2023, tackles a variety of Nigerian socioeconomic, political, cultural, and human-interest topics. The authors bring their unique perspectives as diaspora Nigerians and as professionals in their respective fields of communication studies, African history, and medicine to bear on a wide range of Nigerian and African issues.

According to a press release issued by the authors, Nigeria takes centre stage in the book’s reflections, analyses, and discussions. The essays, the authors state, constitute their intervention on issues affecting Nigeria and connecting her to a fast-changing world of competition and opportunities.

“The essays are also our way of thinking of home from abroad, and of expressing both the anxieties of exile and the discursive freedoms that distance from home confers,” say the trio.

While examining Nigeria in a wider matrix of transnational questions and issues, the authors weigh in on familiar topics such as restructuring, the phenomenon of Japa, corruption, ethnicity, patriotism, federal character, ASUU, and the Nigerian university crisis.

The book presentation, which is open to the public, will also feature a panel discussion on the topic, ‘Defying the Odds: Nigeria’s Path to Hopeful Horizons’ The panel, which will be moderated by veteran journalist and Editorial Board Chair of Blueprint Newspapers, Zainab Suleiman-Okino, comprises of newspaper columnist Majeed Dahiru, lawyer and election law expert Amina Miango, and epidemiologist and renowned bibliophile, Muhammad Balogun.

