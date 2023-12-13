A University Don, Istifanus Zabadi, has attributed Nigeria’s slow progress and retarded development to the marginalisation of women in governance, security, leadership, economy, health and education, among others.

Mr Zabadi spoke on Tuesday at a two-day dialogue on ‘Enhancing Gender Responsive Operations and the Roles of Legislators in Women, Peace and Security in Nigeria’ organised by the UN Women and the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) in Abuja.

The don asserted that Nigeria and other nations that want to be politically and socially stable, to have peace, democracy and development must involve women in the scheme of things.

He said women’s inclusion in the scheme of things must be at all levels, especially in decision-making and the implementation of these decisions.

“The marginalisation of women in politics, the economy, education, health, security and other sectors of national life is a significant factor that contributes to the inability of Nigeria to address the problems afflicting her effectively and successfully,” he said.

He said that women have the perspectives and values to contribute to the solutions required to put the country, indeed any country, on a solid path to development.

Mr Zabadi said inclusiveness, which government leaders say they want to promote, must cut across all areas, including security operations, noting that this is why the issue of gender- responsiveness needs to be taken seriously and addressed in Nigeria like in other parts of the world.

On the need to include women in security operations across all the military and paramilitary operations in the country, Mr Zabadi noted that gender inclusion in security operations is necessary as the integration of women into security operations can be a force multiplier

The university scholar argued that security operations are hardly inclusive in terms of both the forces involved and the intended beneficiaries, especially women.

According to him, women are largely excluded in the design and execution of security operations and this can be seen in the composition of the organisations involved in security operations where women are a footnote.

Integrating women into security sector activities, Mr Zabadi said, is part of building a more representative, responsive, legitimate, accountable and democratic government.

Although Nigeria has been working to see the realisation of the objectives of UNSCR 1325 concerning women, peace and security through the country’s National Action Plans, the effort on the ground, Mr Zabadi argued, “is very much aspirational and progress is slow and perhaps not visible. It is certainly work in progress but will require political “shocks” to get the male-dominated order to make significant progress be it in government, the armed forces and other security institutions or the wider society.

In the meantime, he said all stakeholders need to commit to engaging in intense and continuous dialogue to get gender mainstreaming going in the right direction and produce tangible results.

In his opening remarks, the Director General of NILDS, Abubakar Sulaiman, said the participation of women in mediation and decision-making processes is vital to conflict prevention and resolution because of their understanding of conflict dynamics and how to build effective response and prevention strategies.

Mr Sulaiman, a professor, said that studies have shown that the active engagement of women in peacebuilding increases the chances of lasting peace, as shown during the civil wars in Liberia and Sierra Leone., saying “That is why we need full gender parity, including through quotas, to accelerate the inclusion of women across election monitoring, security sector reform, disarmament, demobilisation, and the justice systems.”

He, however, said that it’s worrisome that despite several efforts and advocacy, the women, peace, and security agenda continue to be challenged and even reversed around the world.

The DG posited that despite consistent agreement on the value of women at the peace table, there is still a huge gap in their participation, and in the implementation of promises made for their protection, human rights, and dignity, saying that “Being a woman does not make anyone less human.”

