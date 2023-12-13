WaterAid Nigeria has partnered with The Church of Latter-day Saint Charities to launch a project worth $250,000 that aims to enhance access to clean water and sanitation in the Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This project was launched on Tuesday and will be executed through the implementation of water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services along with education on infection prevention and control to enhance health services in primary healthcare centres.

This project is expected to benefit over 1,500 people with these fundamental services.

Background

WaterAid, an international not-for-profit, launched a new five-year strategy aimed at accelerating progress towards achieving Sustainable Development Goal 6 (SDG6) in Nigeria.

The new strategy is meant to provide clean water, decent toilets, and good hygiene to at least 10 million more Nigerians by 2028.

Working collaboratively with the Nigerian government and other key development partners, including the media, academia, private sector, and civil society, WaterAid aims to improve basic WASH access for an additional 17 million people.

The SDG6 has promised universal access to water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) for everyone by 2030.

However, in Nigeria, with only seven years left to reach this goal, 33 per cent of the population still lacks access to basic water, 54 per cent lack basic sanitation, and 82 per cent lack basic hygiene services. Nigeria recently surpassed India to become the country with the highest open defecation rate in the world, with 48 million Nigerians still defecating in the open.

Project focus

To achieve the project’s objective, the Country Director of WaterAid Nigeria, Evelyn Mere, stated that the organisation, in collaboration with FCT Primary Healthcare Board, Bwari Area Council, would strengthen the systems to create an enabling environment to ensure sustainability.

She said the project would focus on constructing, rehabilitating and upgrading gender-inclusive water and sanitation facilities in one primary healthcare centre.

Also, she explained that WaterAid Nigeria will train facility caretakers to operate and maintain WASH, waste management and handwashing facilities and conduct hygiene promotion activities to improve hygiene behaviours for disease control.

Ms Mere further stated that healthcare workers are exposed to occupational hazards daily when they cannot wash their hands after interacting with patients, making it difficult for them to perform their duties in various situations.

She narrated that they are expected to fetch water to cater to the needs of patients, which puts an additional burden on them.

According to the Country Director, healthcare centres should be places where clients receive quality services that are free from the risk of contracting infectious diseases.

She announced that WaterAid Nigeria and the Church have collaborated to ensure that everyone, everywhere has access to clean water, decent toilets, and good hygiene.

“This makes it difficult for them to get their work done, in various circumstances. They are expected to fetch water to take care of the needs of patients putting additional burden on them.

“Healthcare centres should be a place where clients get quality services free from the risk of contracting infectious diseases.

“And that is why we have collaborated with the church to reach everyone everywhere with clean water, decent toilets and good hygiene,” Ms Mere said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

