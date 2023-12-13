The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, on Monday 11th December officially inaugurated the 4-day Police Public Relations Officers Conference in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The event, which is being organised in partnership with the German Government Federal Foreign Office through the United Nations Development Fund (UNDP) as part of its support for the police reform process in Nigeria, is designed to enhance strategic communication within the law enforcement community and was met with enthusiasm and support from various stakeholders.

The Conference for Police Public Relations Officers and Public Relations Experts in the Force themed “Enhanced Strategic Communication: Panacea for Effective Policing in Nigeria,” accentuates the pressing need for improved communication strategies within the law enforcement community to address contemporary challenges and gaps in communication between the Police and the people. The conference aims to equip Police Public Relations Officers with the skills and knowledge necessary to foster positive relationships between the police force and the public.

The Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, who delivered the keynote address, emphasised the need to constantly evolve with the times in communications to dispel wrongly-held notions about the NPF.

Similarly, the Minister of Police Affairs, Ibrahim Gaidam, and the Chairman, Police Service Commission, Solomon Arase, both pledged to pursue policies and interventions to help sharpen and reposition the NPF in achieving the “Renewed Hope Agenda” of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led administration.

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno, who was the Special Guest of Honour at the Conference, declared the conference open and assured of his continuous support for the Police as a strategic instrument for securing the good people of Akwa Ibom State, a critical factor for the State’s progress and development.

The Inspector-General of Police expressed gratitude to the Governor for his support in hosting the significant conference, highlighting the importance of collaborative efforts between the Police Force and the State Government for improved and organized policing of the State, and other parts of the country.

Other distinguished guests who graced the occasion include the DIG South-South, DIG Daniel Pedro, mni; AIG Jonathan Towuru, mni, the AIG Zone 6 Calabar; the Commissioner of Police in charge of Akwa Ibom, Durosimi Olatoye; the President of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Chris Isiguzo; the Vice President of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Emmanuel Dandaura; the National Chairman of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), Mogaji Olaniyan and other distinguished guests, media executives, and relevant stakeholders.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, extolled the IGP for his staunch commitment to fostering positive police-public relationships and his focus on transparency, communication, and collaboration, all of which are pivotal in building trust and understanding between the NPF and the communities they serve.

As part of activities to mark the IGP’s visit to Akwa Ibom State, Mr Egbetokun visited the Akwa Ibom State Police Command where he, alongside the Executive Governor of the State, commissioned some projects including a smart conference hall for the Command.

The IGP equally addressed the officers and men of the Command, exhorting them to embrace a people-friendly approach to policing to achieve cohesive and all-inclusive policing.

The 4-day conference promises to be an enriching platform for knowledge exchange, collaborative discussions, peer review, and skill enhancement, with the ultimate goal of strengthening the bond between the Police Force and the Nigerian populace.

ACP OLUMUYIWA ADEJOBI, mnipr, mipra, fCAI,

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER,

FORCE HEADQUARTERS,

ABUJA

