The National Council on Privatisation (NCP) has set up an ad hoc committee to fast-track the restructuring and resuscitation of the Bank of Agriculture (BOA).

This is in a bid to ensure better service delivery in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Tinubu administration.

The committee was set up during the maiden meeting of the reconstituted NCP at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday.

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, who chaired the meeting, emphasised the importance of the tasks before the new Council, particularly the rejuvenation of BOA, among others.

Speaking after the presentation of the agenda and matters arising by the Director General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Alex Okoh, the VP listed the composition of the ad hoc committee, saying a lot will depend on the decisions of the Council in the months ahead.

“We have to make some far-reaching decisions on the restructuring of the Bank of Agriculture because the bank will be critical to the realisation of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Tinubu administration. It is very important for us and for this administration,” he said.

According to the Vice President, the Finance Minister, Wale Edun, will chair the ad hoc committee, while members include, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari; Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu; CBN Governor, Yemi Cardoso; Rep of the Ministry Of Finance Incorporated (MOFI); Chairmen of the NCP Technical and Legal Committees; a member of the NCP, Mohammed Bintube, and the DG BPE will serve as Secretary.

VP Shettima urged the committee to come up with a roadmap for the resuscitation of the BOA, among other resolutions.

The vice president had earlier in his opening address set the tone for the deliberations, urging members to take every task seriously.

“We will be meeting more frequently because we have to support the president to execute the Renewed Hope Agenda,” he noted.

Concession of Zungeru power plant

The council also approved the completion of the concession of the 700MW Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Plant and particularly directed the opening of a dedicated account at the Debt Management Office for the payment of the concession fees by the concessionaire.

Mr Shettima directed the CBN governor to commence the opening of the account at the DMO as proposed by the BPE.

Yet another major decision taken at the meeting was the ratification of constituted standing committees for the council, comprising the Technical, Stakeholder Engagement, Finance and Legal committees.

Also approved at the maiden NCP meeting was the 2024 work of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) covering its privatisation activities and participation in international forums to attract interest in the country’s privatization programme.

Present at the meeting were Messrs Edun; Kyari; Bagudu; Minister of Steel Development, Shuaibu Audu; Minister of Transportation, Sa’idu Alkali; Mr Cardoso, and Chairman of the reconstituted Technical Committee, Oye Odukale, among other Council members.

*Stanley Nkwocha*

*Senior Special Assistant to The President on Media & Communications*

*(Office of The Vice President)*

*12th December, 2023*

