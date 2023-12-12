Nigerian troops have killed a suspected member of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), an official announced on Tuesday.

Troops of Exercise Golden Dawn III of the Nigerian Army killed the suspected IPOB member in Orsumoghu, a community in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State, south-east Nigeria.

Exercise Golden Dawn III is a joint task force operation recently flagged off in south-east Nigeria to strengthen security in the region before, during and after the yuletide period.

Jonah Unuakhalu, the spokesperson of the 82 Division of the Army, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

How the suspect was killed

Mr Unuakhalu, a lieutenant colonel, said the suspect was killed on Monday when the troops raided some camps belonging to suspected members of IPOB and its armed militant wing, Eastern Security Network (ESN), in the community.

“During the raid operations, the gallant troops cleared and destroyed IPOB/ESN camps. One of the terrorists was neutralised while others escaped with gunshot wounds and one pump action rifle was recovered,” he said.

The army spokesperson, however, did not state the number of camps destroyed by the troops during the operations.

He said the operations were conducted in collaboration with personnel of the Nigerian Navy, the Nigerian Police Force and local vigilantes.

Interception of suspected criminals

Mr Unuakhalu said in a separate incident on Saturday that troops of the Nigerian Army came in contact with suspected criminals during a routine patrol along Orsumoghu-Ukpor Road in Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.

“However, due to superior firepower (of the troops), the (suspected) criminals were forced to abandon their location,” he said.

Twenty-seven rounds of ammunition, three locally made hand grenades, two handheld radios, one pair of police uniforms, a fragmental jacket and charms, were among the items recovered from the suspects, according to the army.

The General Officer Commanding of 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Hassan Taiwo-Dada, enjoined Nigerians to support the country’s military and other security agencies with “credible information” to aid the fight against terrorism and other criminal activities, Mr Unuakhalu said.

Mr Taiwo-Dada, a major general, also urged Nigerians to go about their normal daily activities and businesses without fear of intimidation.

IPOB, a group seeking to carve out a sovereign state of Biafra from the south-east and some parts of the south-south of Nigeria, has been linked to some deadly attacks in the two regions.

But the separatist group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.

