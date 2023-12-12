The Western Nigeria Security Network. code-named Amotekun Corps, in Osun, has arrested three suspects for allegedly exhuming corpses from graves and removing body parts for rituals

The spokesperson of the Corps in Osun, Adeniyi Brown, said this in a statement made available to journalists on Tuesday in Osogbo.

Mr Brown said the suspects, an automobile mechanic, 43; a driver, 56; and a native doctor, were all arrested by operatives of Amotekun in Iwo

According to him, the suspects were apprehended following intelligence received of their acts.

Mr Brown said when interrogated, the suspects made confessional statements that they exhume corpses from graves and sell the body parts for money-making rituals.

He said that the Amotekun commander in the state, Bashir Adewinmbi, a retired Nigerian Army brigadier-general, had directed that the suspects be transferred to the police for further investigation and prosecution.

Mr Brown quoted the corps commander as appealing to residents to be more security conscious and report any suspicious activity in their environment to security agencies.

”When you see something, please always say something,” Mr Adewinmbi said.

(NAN)

