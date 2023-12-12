Sanitation workers of the Ondo State Waste Management Agency on Monday marched on the streets of Akure, the state capital, to protest non-payment of their salaries.

The workers, who are responsible for sweeping the streets and highways in the metropolis, said they are owed four months’ salary arrears.

The sweepers, including old women and widows, converged on the premises of the Ministry of Environment to demand payment.

They accused the agency in charge of the payment of their salary of insensitivity.

They also blamed ZL Global Alliances, a private company in charge of waste management and recycling in the state, for their woes.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, Oluwaseun Ogunniyi, said they were former staff at the Ondo State Waste Management Agency that were taken over by the ZL Global Alliance in 2019.

Mrs Ogunniyi said despite regularly sweeping the streets, highways and markets, the workers are still being owed their stipend of N10,000 for four months.

“There is no promotion and we are now being paid N10,000 from the N20,000 we used to collect under the state government. They just started paying us N15,000,” she said.

“We close as late as 5 p.m. I use N1000 per day to and from work and I am a widow. We always complain but they don’t answer us. The GM doesn’t stay in the office but has representatives to speak with us since August.

“So, let them return us where we came from. If they don’t pay us, then we won’t work again.”

Another elderly woman, Bimbo Adekunle, said that they were always at their duty posts as early as 4:30 a.m. despite the danger associated with the work, noting that they work without adequate protection.

“Since the time of the former governors, Olusegun Mimiko and Olusegun Agagu, we have done this job and even received awards for it.

“But Since 2019 when ZL Global Alliance took over the waste management system in the state, they have not been paying our money very well,” Mrs Adekunle said.

“The General Manager always gives the excuse that the government has not paid. Our money for last year December, he has not paid, even for October, July and November this year,” he has not paid.

“Please we appeal to ZL, General Chairman, Ondo State Waste Management, and the Commissioner, Chief Imam and the Oba of Akure, let them pay us our stipend.

“Let them return us under the state so that the state can be the one to pay us. We don’t have any bonus or anything.”

However, ZL Global Alliance’s Deputy Managing Director, Tobi Benjamin, in a statement on Monday denied that the workers were being owed four months’ salaries. He said the company owes one month salary.

“While the leaders of the protesters claimed that we owe them four months’ salary, it is not true as the only month we have not been able to pay them is due to some logistic challenges already being fixed and they have all already been told they will get the payment next week,” said Mr Benjamin.

“It, therefore, beats our imagination that some people will claim they are being owed four months salary.

“Let it be noted that these are workers whose work is based on wages and not salary as they work for a maximum period of three hours. We have also been committed to their welfare as against their claims. They enjoy free medical care for themselves, their spouses and a maximum of four children each as well as other bonuses and benefits.

“We had a town hall meeting with them last Wednesday urging them to be patient as we resolve the challenges inhibiting their payment. We are checking through our records to identify the names of these purported protesters as many of our sweepers still worked today. We, therefore, wonder where the protesters are from.”

