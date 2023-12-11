The Sultan of Sokoto and President General of Jama’atu Nasrul Islam (JNI), Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, says the council will seek justice for victims of the accidental drone attack in Kaduna State.

The Sultan gave the assurance during the annual JNI Central Council Conference held in Minna on Monday, just as the federal government again apologised over the mishap.

“As strong Muslims, we take it as the will of Allah such things happened; we will look at what we can do to those who were affected, we will follow it up to see that justice is done.

“We are not looking for anybody, but we want justice to be done to anybody. As Muslims we all felt sad about what happened,” he said.

Speaking about the conference, the Sultan said it was to discuss events happening across the world affecting Muslims and Islam.

He called on the federal government to pay attention to the Minna-Suleja and Minna-Bida roads, which are in deplorable conditions.

In his address, Minister for Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, again expressed President Bola Tinubu’s apology and sympathy over the unfortunate drone incident that claimed lives and injured many people.

He said that the president had approved the commencement of the FULAKO Initiative, which would facilitate the building of houses, clinics, schools and veterinary hospitals as part of the non-kinetic response to problems of banditry and kidnapping in the North.

He said the Fulako Initiative was the president’s humanitarian response to the effects of banditry in communities and will be implemented in Zamfara, Kebbi, Katsina, Kaduna, Niger and Benue.

In his welcome address, Governor Umaru Bago of Niger said JNI has remained a beacon of Islamic education and missionary work, contributing significantly to the spiritual and intellectual growth of the society since 1962.

Mr Bago represented by his Deputy, Yakubu Garba, said the state was committed to working with religious leaders to create an environment that promotes peace and understanding.

Earlier, the Etsu Nupe, Yahaya Abubakar, who is also the JNI Chairman in Niger, said the mandate of the body was to spread Islamic knowledge and unite the Muslim faithful.

(NAN)

