Eight kidnapped students of the Federal University of Lafia (FULafia), Nasarawa State, have regained their freedom from abductors.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that gunmen had on the night of 6 December, kidnapped some students of the institution, resident off-campus in Gandu community.
However, the police command in the state dismissed the report of the kidnapping.
According to the command’s spokesperson, Ramhan Nansel, a deputy superintendent of police, nothing of such occurred.
“We have not received any report of kidnapping in the state,” he said when initially contacted on the incident.
Again, when contacted to confirm the release of the eight students, the police spokesperson said the command was not aware of the kidnapping or release of the students.
READ ALSO: Kidnapped traveller regains freedom in Osun
But confirming the release of the kidnapped students to NAN in Lafia, the state capital, Abubakar Ibrahim, Head of Information and Public Relations of the institution, said that the eight were released around 8:00 p.m. on Sunday
Mr Ibrahim added that all the students were reunited with their families after medical examination and counselling.
The spokesperson also said that the institution in collaboration with the state government and the law enforcement agencies had beefed up security in and around the university to avert a recurrence.
Corroborating the release of the students, Hassan Kassimu, Head of Gandu community where the kidnapping occurred, said that the eight upon their release were immediately moved to the university’s medical centre for medical attention.
(NAN).
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999