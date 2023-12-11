The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has charged Aisha Malkohi (a.k.a Ummitah, Arab Money) and her husband, Abubakar Mahmoud, with N410.5 million fraud.

The commission arraigned Ms Malkohi before the Kano State High Court sitting in Kano, while her husband is said to be on the run, according to a statement by the EFCC on Monday.

EFCC’ spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, said in the statement that the defendant was arraigned on five counts of misappropriation of funds to the tune of NN410,518,000.

She pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to her before the trial judge, Aisha Mahmud.

The defendant was arrested by the EFCC in Kano, following a petition from two petitioners, Farida Ibrahim and Ibrahim Mohammed Abdulrahman, alleging that she conspired with her husband and defrauded them of their money.

She allegedly perpetrated the fraud under the guise of supplying them 64 cars, gold, electronics and kitchen utensils from Saudi Arabia.

Upon the receipt of the petition, the commission swung into aaction nd conducted thorough investigation revealing that the defendant had collected a total of N410,518,000 through bank accounts belonging to her company, Golden Grass Hill International Ltd, and her husband’s Zenith Bank account.

Further investigation, according to EFCC, also revealed that the defendant, alongside her husband, who is still at large, diverted the monies into several bank accounts.

The EFCC alleged in one of the counts that the couple, sometimes in 2022 in Kano, Kano State, did obtain the sum 225,259,000 belonging to Farida Ibrahim between 6 January to 16 December, 2022 into a bank account purpportedly for the purchase and supply of 64 cars, from Saudi Arabia. The couple allegedly received the money into an account bearing the name, Abubakar Sadiq Mahmoud, domiciled at Zenith Bank, knowing that the basis for receiving the money was false.

EFCC the couple’s action is contrary to Section 1 (a)&(b) and punishable under Section 1 (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related offences Act, 2006.

Shepleaded not guilty to all the five counts when they were read to her.

In view of her plea, EFCC counsel, Zarami Mohammed, prayed the court for a trial date.

But the defence counsel, G.I Abubakar, moved a bail application for his client. The bail application was opposed by the prosecuting counsel.

The trial judge thereafter adjourned the matter till 15 December for ruling on the bail application.

She also remanded the defendant in EFCC custody pending ruling on her bail application.

