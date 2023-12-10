The University of Ilorin (Unilorin) has approved an extension of POST-UTME registration by one week to cater for days of technical hitches.
This was contained in a statement issued in Ilorin on Sunday by Mansur Alfanla, the registrar of the university.
He announced that the new deadline for registration is 17 December
It would be recalled that the deadline for the POST-UTME registration was 10 December before the extension.
The registrar, therefore, advised intending candidates to register within the extended period as there would not be a further extension.
(NAN)
