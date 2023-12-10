Operatives of the NDLEA intercepted 12 consignments of cocaine at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, on Saturday.

The consignments consisted of 797 pellets of cocaine weighing 17.6kg.

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, stated on Sunday in Abuja that a 44-year-old entrepreneur, Augustine Emeka was arrested in connection with the consignments.

He added that Mr Emeka who claimed to be dealing in copper wire was arrested at the airport upon arrival from Douala, Cameroon through Addis Ababa on Ethiopian Airline.

“During preliminary interview, the suspect admitted that the cocaine consignments were for delivery to 12 different persons in Nigeria,” Mr Babafemi said.

In a related development, NDLEA operatives arrested a fleeing suspect, Prince Ifeanyi, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, on Friday, according to the agency.

Mr Ifeanyi had gone into hiding since 8 September, following the seizure of a UK-bound 20kg Indian hemp consignment at the airport linked to him.

Mr Babafemi said NDLEA operatives also arrested a 45-year-old Beninoise, Jamila Fatiu, at Ebute-Ero Jetty on Lagos Island on 4 December.

Ms Fatiu had 398 bottles of codeine cough syrup in her possession while on her way to Seme border by boat when she was arrested, the NDLEA spokesperson said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

