The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunshine and haziness from Sunday to Tuesday across the country.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja predicted sunny skies in a hazy atmosphere over the northern region during the forecast period.

According to it, sunny skies in a hazy atmosphere are also expected over the North-central region during the forecast period.

It anticipated cloudy skies with spells of sunshine over the Inland states of the South.

NiMet predicted cloudy skies over the coastal cities with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Edo, Ondo, Imo, Ebonyi, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River states during the afternoon and evening hours.

The agency envisaged dust haze over the northern region on Monday during the forecast period.

“Sunny skies in a hazy atmosphere are expected over the North central region during the forecast period.

“Cloudy skies with spells of sunshine are envisaged over the Inland states of the South and the coastal cities with prospects of morning mist over Delta, Bayelsa, Lagos, Cross River and Akwa Ibom.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Rivers, Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom states,” it said.

According to NiMet, dust haze with a visibility range of 2 km to 5 km is anticipated over the northern region on Tuesday during the forecast period.

It predicted dust haze over the North-central region during the forecast period.

It anticipated cloudy skies with spells of sunshine over the Inland states of the South and the Coastal cities during the forecast period.

“Dust particles are in suspension, the public should take necessary precautions. People with Asthma and other respiratory issues should be cautious of the present weather situations.

“Moderate to heavy rainfall could lead to flash floods. The public is advised to take the necessary

caution, and avoid driving and walking through flood waters.

“Strong winds are likely to precede and accompany the thunderstorms, the public is advised to take necessary safety precautions.

“Disaster Risk Managers, Agencies and individuals should be proactive, to avert loss of lives and property during the rainy season,” it said.

The agency advised the Airline operators to get updated weather reports from its office for effective planning in their operations.

(NAN)

