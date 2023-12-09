President Bola Tinubu has sent his felicitations to a former Minister of Defence, Theophilus Danjuma, on his 86th birthday.
In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Saturday, President Tinubu described Mr Danjuma as a Nigerian of the noblest pedigree.
The president celebrated the elder statesman, “who has remained an unassuming but defining feature of Nigeria’s political landscape.”
He extolled Mr Danjuma, a retired general and former chief of army staff, for his many philanthropic ventures, recalling his commitment and dedication to supporting victims of terrorism through his reputable foundation and other vital initiatives.
“As the elder statesman turns 86, President Tinubu wishes him longevity, happiness, and strength in the service of our dear nation,” the statement added.
