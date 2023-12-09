President Bola Tinubu has commiserated with the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman of Saudi Arabia, and the Royal House of Saud on the passing of Talal bin Abdulaziz bin Bandar Al Saud, a prince.
This was contained in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Saturday.
The Saudi Royal Court had announced the death of Mr Al Saud in a statement, saying that funeral prayers for the deceased would be performed at the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh.
Mr Al Saud was the son of Bandar, a prince and the grandson of the first Saudi monarch, King Abdulaziz.
The deceased, who was born in 1961, was a lieutenant colonel in the Royal Saudi Air Force and served as assistant intelligence chief at the GIP, the Saudi intelligence agency, from 2004 to 2012.
Although the statement did not say the cause of Mr Al Saud’s death, there are unconfirmed reports that he died when his F-15 fighter jet crashed during a training exercise with the Air Force on Thursday.
Expressing grief at the loss, President Tinubu acknowledged the departed prince’s excellent and dedicated service to his country throughout his outstanding career in the Royal Saudi Air Force and the Saudi Intelligence Agency.
As his memory is forever etched in the annals of the Kingdom he loved dearly, the president prayed God Almighty to grant repose to the soul of the departed, and comfort for the Royal House of Saud, the Kingdom, and all who mourn this irreparable loss.
