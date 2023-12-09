Senators from the northern part of the country have donated N58 million to families of the victims of accidental military drone airstrike in Tudun Biri village, Kaduna.

Chairman of the Northern Senators Forum (NSF), Abdul Ningi, announced the donation when he led a delegation of the forum on a courtesy visit to families of the victims on Friday in Kaduna.

A military drone ‘mistakenly’ attacked civilians last Sunday at Tundun Biri, a community in Igabi Local Government area of Kaduna State leading to death of scores.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said about 85 people were buried on Monday and 65 persons were injured in the attack.

The Nigerian Army has claimed responsibility for the attack and the Chief of Army Staff, Taoreed Lagbaja, has paid a condolence visit to community.

The Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, Abdulaziz Yar’adua have called for a thorough investigation into the airstrike.

President Bola Tinubu also ordered a probe of the attack whole his deputy, Kashim Shettima, visited the community.

Mr Ningi, the senator representing Bauchi Central, said the donation made to families of the victims was to demonstrate commitment of the northern senators to supporting their constituents in times of need.

Zamfara West senator, Abdulaziz Yari, who was also on the delegation expressed sympathy with the families of the victims of the drone strike.

Mr Yari also called for a thorough investigation into the incident.

He described the attack as “senseless.”

He prayed to God to grant the deceased eternal rest and wished the injured quick recovery.

“Our hearts go out to all the families affected by this senseless tragedy. We witnessed firsthand the immense pain and suffering caused by this event. We pray for the deceased, their families, and a speedy recovery for the injured,” Mr Yari, a former governor of Zamfara State, said.

