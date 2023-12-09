Two former Sokoto State commissioners during ex-governor, Aminu Tambuwal administration, testified on Friday before the State Judicial Commission of Inquiry regarding an alleged memorandum on the monetisation of official vehicles to the chairpersons of the 23 former Local Government Areas (LGAs).

The memorandum in question revealed that in 2023, brand new Toyota Hilux vehicles (2020 model) were purportedly monetised to the former chairmen under the guise of Sokoto State’s Monetisation Policy.

Former commissioners, Ali Inname, and Abdullahi Maigwandu, responsible for Finance and Local Government Affairs, respectively, provided their testimonies before the commission led by Justice Mu’azu Pindiga.

The commission, inaugurated by the current administration, aims to investigate government asset sales and auctions from 29 May 2015 to 29 May 2023.

Mustapha Shehu, the former state chairman of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) and ex-Sokoto North LGA chairman, also testified on the memo.

The witnesses explained the circumstances surrounding the alleged monetisation, addressing concerns about the legality of such actions.

The commission’s counsel Amanzi Amanzi, while addressing journalists, announced that the 23 LGA chairmen from the previous administration were summoned to testify as witnesses on 12 December.

Mr Amanzi emphasised that although monetising vehicles to outgoing officials is a longstanding tradition in the state, the commission deems it necessary to examine its legality.

“The commission of inquiry is of the opinion that monetisation of vehicles is not legal, and regardless of its historical practice, what is illegal remains illegal,” he stated.

The counsel clarified that the process aims to determine the actual purchase price of the vehicles and investigate whether there were legitimate grounds for the alleged monetisation.

Meanwhile, the commission has adjourned until December 12, to allow all former 23 local government chairmen to present their justifications on the memo.

(NAN)

