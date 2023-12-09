President Bola Tinubu has celebrated the President of the Nigerian Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on the occasion of his 61st birthday on 9 December.

Celebrating the political leader whose antecedents and achievements continue to attract recognition at home and abroad, President Tinubu affirmed the outstanding leadership qualities of the former governor of Akwa Ibom State and Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, who became a governor at 45, after serving as a commissioner in three different ministries.

The president appreciated the loyalty, dedication, and commitment the senate president has demonstrated over time, with measurable and lasting legacies to show for his time in various offices, most significantly exemplified by the uncommon transformation of Akwa Ibom into one of the most vibrant and frontline states in the country.

President Tinubu wished the chairman of the National Assembly, whose service to the nation continues to inspire patriotism, many happy returns.

The president prayed that God Almighty will continue to bless Mr Akpabio and his family.

Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

December 8, 2023

