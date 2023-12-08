Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has vowed to sack any council official who does not reside in their rural communities.

Governor Eno stated this on Thursday at Government House, Uyo, while swearing in an interim administration for the 31 local government areas in the state.

The Akwa Ibom House of Assembly on Wednesday approved the governor’s request to constitute the interim administration for the councils as the tenure of the elected officials expired at midnight Wednesday.

In his remarks shortly after administering the oath of office to the new appointees, with the majority of them being those whose tenure expired on Wednesday, Mr Eno reiterated his resolve to ensure they reside in their domains.

The governor had earlier sent a Bill to the State Assembly to compel principal officers of the local councils to reside in their domain but later withdrew it, apparently after learning of the existence of such a law.

Citing Section 78 of Akwa Ibom State Law 2017 which stipulates that principal officers of the local councils shall reside in their respective domains, Mr Eno reminded the new officials that a contravention of the section shall be deemed to be a “misconduct” and as such stands as an “indictable offence”.

“Let me state very clearly that you must reside in your respective local government areas. You cannot administer your council from another location.

“If you are living in Uyo and governing your local government, if I find out I will gather intelligence, compile my records, we will announce you removed.

“Go home and stay with your people, make the local government work. If you know you won’t stay in your local government area, you are free to resign now,” the governor said.

The governor had while presenting the 2024 appropriation bill to the state assembly disclosed that he had secured funds to construct lodges at local council headquarters for principal officers of the council.

It is not clear what strategy the governor would employ to ensure that the council chairpersons live in the rural areas, as most of them go to work from Uyo, the state capital, where they reside.

Godswill Akpabio, while he was the governor of Akwa Ibom, spent billions of public funds to construct lodges called security villages for council officials in the 31 local government headquarters. Many of the estates have been abandoned, neglected, and taken over by weeds as the council officials have refused to relocate to reside there.

Local elections

Speaking further, Mr Eno announced that the Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission (AKISIEC) will conduct local government elections this year and that funds have been provided for it in the 2024 budget.

For the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Mr Eno said that zoning will be a determinant factor for anybody wishing to contest the local election, stressing that he is a product of zoning.

“If zoning in PDP does not favour you, please do not waste your time and resources to pursue an office, you will not get it.

“You can buy forms, the party needs money but I can assure you when we start screening we will respect (zoning) because the problems start when we try to enforce and push people over one another.

“If zoning does not favour you, no way,” he stressed.

The state electoral commission last conducted an election in the state in 2020. The PDP won in all the 31 local government areas, including all councillorship positions.

The governor did not state how long the interim administration would last and when elections would be conducted, although he said that AKISIEC has begun the process for the conduct of the election.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

