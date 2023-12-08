Minister of Humanitarians Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, has narrated how David Oyedepo, the founder and presiding bishop of the Living Faith Church aka Winners’ Chapel, prayed for her to be appointed a minister.

Mrs Edu, a medical doctor, while giving testimony at the ongoing Shiloh programme of the church on Friday morning, said she approached Mr Oyedepo at the Canaan Land, Ota, Ogun State international headquarters in 2022 to pray for her in her desire to be a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Praise the Lord, Praise the lord! My name is Dr. Betta Edu, I came to thank God last year at Shiloh 2022. I prayed and told God that by the next time I come to next year Shiloh, I want to be a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“On the last day of Shiloh, just as I was walking out I saw Papa, Bishop David Oyedepo, and I went to greet him as usual, and I whispered to him, Papa I need you to pray for me. I just have one prayer request. And he said what is it? I said I want to come back to Shiloh in 2023 as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, he put his hands on my head and said it is done.

“I stood up and I left, I came in today to return all glory to God that despite all odds, today I’m a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, one of the youngest in the Fourth Republic. Even my age, are not in the Federal Executive Council of Nigeria, this Fourth Republic, today I can boldly stand to say God did it, I came to return all glory to God,” she said.

She was the first to testify among other five testifiers during the session held after Yinka Folorunsho, a pastor, ended his preaching.

Mrs Edu, 37, was inaugurated as minister by President Bola Tinubu on 21 August. Before her appointment, she was the national women leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

She had also served as commission for health in her native Cross River State in the administration of former Governor Ben Ayade. Before then, the graduate of the University of Calabar, was special adviser to the governor on community and primary healthcare.

As health commissioner, Mrs Edu was the national chairperson of the Nigerian Health Commissioners Forum.

Shiloh programmme

In 2022, a photo of Mrs Edu at the Shiloh event went viral on social media.

Shiloh is an annual spiritual gathering of members of the LFC at its headquarters, Canaan Land. It is viewed online and attended by millions across the world.

The 2023 edition of the programme themed, “Redeemed to Flourish in Hard Times,” began on Tuesday 5 December and will end on Sunday 10 December with a thanksgiving service.

