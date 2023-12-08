One of the sons of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, PAbdulFatai Adeyemi, is dead.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Adeyemi, popularly known as D-Gov, died at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, in the early hours of Friday.

NAN also reported that the Oyo prince, who was the immediate-past Chairman of Oyo State Local Government Pension Board, died a few hours before his 47th birthday.

The Public Relations Officer of UCH, Funmilayo Adetuyibi, confirmed the death of the late Alaafin’s son, saying that he died at the hospital on Friday morning.

Mrs Adetuyibi told NAN that the Oyo prince was brought to the hospital around 12.05 a.m. on Friday and died at exactly 3:50 a.m.

She, however, declined comment when asked about the disease that the late Oyo prince was suffering from which eventually resulted in his death.

“I can’t disclose his diagnosis or what killed him because it is against our professional ethics,” the UCH spokesperson said.

Another source from UCH also spoke about the death of the late Alaafin’s son.

“Fatai Bayo adeyemi, one-time Secretary of Atiba Local Government Area, died this morning (Friday). He was married with children. He was reported very ill sometime last year but survived,” the source said.

NAN reports that AbdulFatai had contested the House of Representatives seat in Oyo Federal Constituency on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019.

He, however, lost to his brother, Prince Akeem Adeyemi, popularly known as Skimeh, of All Progressives Congress (APC).

AbdulFatai’s death, it was gathered, has thrown the family of the late Oba Adeyemi and the ancient town of Oyo into mourning.

(NAN)

