The College of Medicine (CMUL), University of Lagos (UNILAG), on Thursday, inducted 32 graduates of physiotherapy.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the inductees are of the 2021/2022 session, also known as the MAZEN’ 21.

It also reports that two out of the inductees graduated with distinction, while 30 graduated with pass grade level and there was recognition of excellence/presentation of awards.

The Provost of the college, David Oke, in a welcome address, urged the inductees to continue to build, lead and advance on the solid foundation laid by the founding fathers.

Mr Oke said the founding fathers’ track record of accomplishment of research leadership nationally and globally had left an indelible mark on the institution.

He said that he was confident that their time at the college had laid a great foundation on which to build their careers and lives.

“We have tried to build true professionals in women and men of character and courage that it will change the face of healthcare and physiotherapy profession in Nigeria.

“I, therefore, plead that you should remain to build our dear country Nigeria and endeavour to break the `JAPA’ syndrome that has adversely created brain drain,” he said.

He encouraged the inductees to contribute in their own little ways to research on prevailing issues in the field of physiotherapy, so that the frontiers of knowledge in their noble profession would continue to expand.

Speaking at the induction lecture, the Chairman, CMUL Physiotherapy Alumni Association, Tomi Ojetunde, advised the inductees to be humble, focused, adventurous and resilient at all times.

Mr Ojetunde said that they needed to be rugged and content.

He urged them to develop healthy rivalry, collaborate with other professionals and be conscientious.

He advised the inductees to refer to their lecturers till eternity as this is very important.

He also advised them to cultivate the habit of giving back to their alma mater.

(NAN)

